Deals
Save money, shop online!
Valid 9/2/2019 – 9/10/2020
To receive an ADDITIONAL 10% off of your order Visit our website(RxHempStores.com) and use code: LEAFLY10
Can only be used for online and phone orders
All Products
CBD Oil - CW Orange Blossom - 7mg/ml
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
210mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$41.59each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW Lemon Twist - 7mg/ml
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
210mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$41.59each
In-store only
CBD Tincture - Orange - 2400mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
2400mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$140each
In-store only
CBD Capsules - Noids - 96ct. / 2400mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
2400mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$140each
In-store only
Copy of CBD Capsules - Noids - 48ct. / 1200mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
1200mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$80each
In-store only
CBD Tincture - Orange - 7200mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
7200mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$325each
In-store only
CBD Tincture - Peppermint - 2400mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
2400mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$140each
In-store only
CBD Tincture - Peppermint - 600mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$50each
In-store only
CBD Tincture - Orange - 600mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$50each
In-store only
CBD Tincture - Peppermint - 1200mg
from CBD For The People
0mg
THC
1200mg
CBD
Raw Organic
Strain
$80each
In-store only
CBD Pets - Calming Formula - 30ct.
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
180mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$19.99each
In-store only
CBD Pets - Cognition Formula - 30ct.
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
180mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$19.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW Full Strength - Olive Oil - 9mg/serving
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
180mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies - CW RECOVERY Gummies - 600mg
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies - CW CALM Gummies - 600mg
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies - CW SLEEP Gummies - 600mg
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
600mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$54.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW Lemon Twist - 17mg/ml
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
510mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$77.97each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW Mint Chocolate - 17mg/ml
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
510mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$77.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW Olive Oil - 17mg/ml
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
510mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$77.97each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW PAWS for Adult Dogs - 3.38 fl oz / 100mL
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
2500mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$166.38each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW PAWS for Adult Dogs - 1 fl oz / 30mL
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
750mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$74.99each
In-store only
CBD Oil - CW Maximum Strength Hemp Extract Oil
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
3600mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$171.58each
In-store only
CBD Capsules - CW Extra Strength 35mg/serving - 30 capsules
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
2100mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$72.78each
In-store only
CBD Capsules - CW Extra Strength 35mg/serving - 60 capsules
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
4200mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$123.74each
In-store only
CBD Capsules - CW Full Strength Hemp Extract Capsules - 15mg/serving - 60 Capsules
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$62.38each
In-store only
CBD Capsules - CW Full Strength Hemp Extract Capsules - 15mg/serving - 30 Capsules
from Charlotte's Web
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
Charlotte's Web
Strain
$37.85each
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - White Widow - 1,000mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Strawnana - 1,000mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Durban Sour - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Durban Sour
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Orange Cookies - 1,000mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - OG Kush - 1,000mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Blue Cheddar - 1,000mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Blue Cheddar
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - White Widow - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Orange Cookies - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Strawnana - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Strawnana
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Green Cush - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Green Crack CBD
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - OG Kush - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
Cartridge - Blue Cheddar - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Blue Cheddar
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Blue Dream - 500mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$601 oz
In-store only
CBD Cartridge - Durban Sour - 1,000mg @ 65%
from CBD For The People
0%
THC
65%
CBD
Durban Sour
Strain
$801 oz
In-store only
