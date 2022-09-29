SA Botanicals - Shops at La Cantera
1366.3 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
77 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this cbd-store
SA Botanicals - Shops at La Cantera
Leafly member since 2022
Followers: 0
15900 La Cantera Pkwy , Suire 9897, San Antonio, TX
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discount
In Store Hours (CT)
monday
11am-8pm
tuesday
11am-8pm
wednesday
11am-8pm
thursday
11am-8pm
friday
11am-9pm
saturday
11am-9pm
sunday
12am-6pm
Photos of SA Botanicals - Shops at La Cantera
Show all photos