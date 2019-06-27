Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Love this shop. The employees are chill and answered all my questions. Huge product selection too. 10/10 will reccomend this shop to my friends. :D
CBD store said:
Thanks for your review. We strive to stay up to date with the latest and widest CBD selection! See you soon!
BhAtl
on July 3, 2019
Great shop! Customer service is excellent and the staff are very helpful and informative. I had a lot of questions and they were patient and walked me through my options! Will definitely reccomend to my friends for sure. A+
CBD store said:
Thank you very much! We strive to give every customer the knowledge they need to make an informed decision.