Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Raleigh
Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Raleigh
cbd-store
Recreational

Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Raleigh

RaleighNorth Carolina
234.2 miles away
Loading...
39 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all

About this cbd-store

Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Raleigh

Established in 2015, Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary is a premier cannabis store in Raleigh, North Carolina. We offer the city's largest selection of THCa Hemp Flower strains meticulously handpicked for flavor profile and effect. Find top quality Hash Rosin and a wide range of delta 9 edibles, vapes, and high-end American-made glass pipes. We are the only premier Puffco product supplier in North Carolina.

Leafly member since 2023

Followers: 1
3801 Hillsborough, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC
Send a message
Call 9199779481
Visit website
License 601000527
storefrontrecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
12pm - 8pm
tuesday
12pm - 8pm
wednesday
12pm - 8pm
thursday
12pm - 8pm
friday
12pm - 8pm
saturday
12pm - 8pm

Photos of Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Raleigh

Show all photos

2 Reviews of Sherlocks Glass & Dispensary - Raleigh

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere