Discover great stores near you
About this cbd-store
Smellz Flower Delivery
Skip the lines at the smoke shops that provide no information on their products and enjoy genuine top-shelf THCa flower delivered straight to your door in under 40 minutes! We're all about providing a convenient and enjoyable experience. Our customers love our fast, discreet delivery, high-quality eighths and quarters of THCa flower, and amazingly low prices! Think of us as your friendly neighborhood flower delivery service. No obtrusive handoffs (flower packaged discreetly), just exceptional quality and responsive customer service. Order online today at bysmellz(dot co) and let Smellz help elevate your mood! Follow us on IG for more info! @by.smells_
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
License Adult Resale
Veteran discountDelivery
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8am - 7:59am
monday
8am - 11pm
tuesday
8am - 11pm
wednesday
8am - 11pm
thursday
8am - 11pm
friday
8am - 11pm
saturday
8am - 7:59am
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCredit Card, Debit
Open until 11pm ET
0 Reviews of Smellz Flower Delivery
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.