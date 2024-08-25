Smoke up
Margate, FL
896.8 miles away
11 products | Last updated:

About this cbd-store

Smoke Up in Margate, Florida offers a wide range of cannabis products, including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals. Established in October 2022, they also stock smoking accessories, vaporizers, and alternative smoking supplies.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 3
7808 w sample road, Margate, FL
Call 9547557101
License 88-3330268
ATMCash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleAsian owned

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

1 Review of Smoke up

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.