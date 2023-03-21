The Shop Cannabar & Mercantile is a craft hemp store. We are a dab bar, coffee stop, and cbd mercantile all in one place. We carry a solid selection of locally sourced hemp based products including vaporables, smokeables, flower, concentrates, edibles, oils & tinctures, lotions, balms, beard oils, and bath bombs. You can find all of your cannabinoid needs here including CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, Hemp Derived Delta-8 THC, Delta-9 THC, HHC, and THCa. We also carry other natural supplements such as natural and purple sea moss, burdock and maca root and more. Part of our product selection includes infused beverages such as lemonades, teas, and seltzer water. We serve free drip coffee and tea all day, as well as providing a safe, friendly, and comfortable environment for you to sit and enjoy it. We have free wi-fi, so you can come in grab a beverage and a dab, then hang out to get some work done or just surf the net. Bring your family and friends in for a group sesh with our special edition Cookies Stundenglass Gravity Bong, or enjoy your dab solo with one of our great Puffco devices. We foster an environment of both healing and recreation. Where most think there must be a divide, we feel there is an equally important space of coexistence. I want you to feel comfortable enough to bring in an elderly friend or family member to help find them a healthy alternative for some of their ailments. At the same time, an environment fun and welcoming for you and your friends on a night out on the town, and its even a perfect stop in on Date Night! My name is Matt, owner and operator of The Shop, and I want to thank you all for taking the time to read this description. I can’t wait to meet you in person. We are open 7 days a week, we open early and close late, for a little added convenience. Also, please feel free to call, email, or message me on social media. We offer local delivery for established accounts, curbside pick-up, and shipping for most of our products. Thanks again, I can’t wait to meet you.