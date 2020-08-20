where do I start.... Scott could tell me more about cbd products in 5 minutes than most dispensaries could on anything cbd related "full spectrum" is the typical answer. I got 2 1000MG tinctures one with CBG one with CBD-a. im still learning the differences but Scott loves the science behind the plant and thats why ill continue business with him. there are too.many companies with not enough quality.. the tincture is so smooth. no weird taste or thick texture to it. also got some chapstick *Tis the season. if you're looking to learn or gain knowledge about how cbd can benefit you I'd 1000% recommend. I've tried all big brand tinctures. paying 60-65 a bottle and it doesn't even come close to southwest extracts. thanks again Scott. I look forward to learning more and doing continous business with you.