Star Budz Canna Cafe & D8 THC Dispensary
Star Budz Canna Cafe & D8 THC Dispensary
Leafly member since 2022
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
D........9
December 25, 2022
Stopped in yesterday, got about 10g of 5 different flower. Specifically eggs for high THC’s. Not sure he was informative about his product. Haven’t caught a buzz yet. I tried to order online my order, and I guess never processed I went to the facility. And they had no record of me ordering.
a........1
October 7, 2022
It was hard to find. Parking is to b desired. Patel was great. Patient. The inside was VERY CLEAN. We are new to the culture and found the patience of a saint. Haven't smoked my goodies yet but when I do. I will update my post.