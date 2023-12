Star Buzz Canna Cafe & Delta THC Dispensary

We are a INFUSED THC CAFE we carry Fruit Tea, Smoothies, Fruit Refreshers, Frappes, Milk Tea, Bubble Tea all INfused with CBD and D9 THC hemp infused, in 30mg, 60mg, 90mg, or 120mg in cbd and D9 THC. We carry Thca FLower in over 40 strains, THCA Prerolls, Vape Cartridge, Gummies in THC, CBD, CBG, Infused Lemonades, Edibles, Chocolate Bars, caramels, Vape Batteries. Please check us out we have Best Prices in town