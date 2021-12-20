Terp Science Labs was created by a team of the leading extraction and aromatic molecule experts; operating out of Los Angeles, California. Our team utilizes a solvent less extraction process to avoid dilution of the plant’s extract. Our terpene isolates are extracted utilizing plants such as citrus fruits and botanicals through a steam distillation method. Terpenes are then blended to create unique profile blends to mimic the desired strain specific profile. Our terpene strain profiles are undiluted and do not contain any cannabinoids whatsoever. Terp Science Labs has been masters of numerous extraction techniques since 2014. Our products are rigorously tested for quality and potency by third party labs. Terp Science Labs' Strain Specific Terpene line are made to the highest standards. We pride ourselves in our craftsmanship and excellent customer service.