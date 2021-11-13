66 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Edibles
Cartridges
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this cbd-store
THE Dispensary- Richmond
We are Richmond's premier location for Delta-8 THC & Delta-10 THC products and accessories. We are proud to be the areas first Dispensary supporting our local hemp companies in the industry! We have a large variety of Delta-8 & Delta-10 products in cartridges, dabs, edibles, and more! We also carry quality glass and other items. Come see us today!
Leafly member since 2021
storefront
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-9pm
11am-5am
Photos of THE Dispensary- Richmond
Show all photos