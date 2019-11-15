Follow
The Hemp Company
984-222-2044
140 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 18
Show All 21
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$299
Deals
Green Wednesday kicks off the Black Friday weekend! BOGO sale!!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/2/2019
Buy any bag of AVL hemp flower, get one FREE!
Must be equal or smaller size. Prerolls not included. In stock items only while supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discount or Black Friday promotion. 4 Days only!
Green Wednesday kicks off the Black Friday weekend! BOGO sale!!
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/2/2019
Buy any bag of AVL hemp flower, get one FREE!
Must be equal or smaller size. Prerolls not included. In stock items only while supplies last. Cannot be combined with any other discount or Black Friday promotion. 4 Days only!
Staff picks
Lifter
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
17.4%
CBD
Lifter
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Suver Haze
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
24.3%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
BaOx
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
15%
CBD
BaOx
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Full Spectrum CBD Gummies - 50 count
from Liberty
0.3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$37.99each
In-store only
CBD Toothpicks - 10ct - 25mg CBD each
from Can Be Done
0.3mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$24.99each
In-store only
Double Choco Truffle Ball - 30mg CBD
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$3.19each
In-store only
Sunbeam Haze
from Topia Hemp Farm
0.18%
THC
21%
CBD
Sunbeam Haze
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
OG Kush - 1 gram - 750mg CBD
from Liberty
0.3%
THC
75%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
Premium Grinder
from THC
___
THC
___
CBD
$19.99each
In-store only
Pain Master Freeze Roll On - 3oz
from Peacock CBD
0.3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Blue Genius
from AVL
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Blue Genius
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Blue Genius
from AVL
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Blue Genius
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Suver Haze
from AVL
0.3%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Suver Haze
from AVL
0.3%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Sunbeam Haze
from Topia Hemp Farm
0.18%
THC
21%
CBD
Sunbeam Haze
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Suver Haze
from AVL
0.3%
THC
17.1%
CBD
Suver Haze
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Sunbeam Haze
from Topia Hemp Farm
0.18%
THC
21%
CBD
Sumbeam Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
In-store only
Blue Genius
from AVL
0.3%
THC
16%
CBD
Blue Genius
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Abacus
from AVL
0.3%
THC
14%
CBD
Abacus
Strain
$43.99¼ oz
In-store only
Abacus
from AVL
0.3%
THC
14%
CBD
Abacus
Strain
$23.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Hawaiian Haze
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
22.1%
CBD
Hawaiian Haze
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Special Sauce
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
19.1%
CBD
Special Sauce
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Elektra
from The Hemp Company
0.3%
THC
21.7%
CBD
Elektra
Strain
$9.991 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
HempX Softgels - 25mg - 30 count
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
25mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
HempX Softgels - 15mg - 30 count
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Watermelon Slices - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Fruit Salad - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$38.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Fruit Salad - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies (THC Free) - Watermelon Slices - 15mg each
from Creating Better Days
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Creamy Vanilla - 15mg - 10 count
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Atlantic Sea Salt - 15mg - 10 count
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Smooth Chocolate - 15mg - 10 count
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$22.99each
In-store only
Gold CBD Softgels - 15mg - 60 count
from PlusCBD Oil
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Creamy Vanilla - 15mg - Singles
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$2.49each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Smooth Chocolate - 15mg - Singles
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$2.49each
In-store only
CBD Caramels - Atlantic Sea Salt - 15mg - Singles
from Giraffe Nuts
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
$2.49each
In-store only
CBD Chocolate Bar - 80mg
from LuLu's Chocolate
0mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$11.99each
In-store only
Gold CBD Softgels - 15mg - 30 count
from PlusCBD Oil
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$49.99each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Bars - Brownie Chip
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
Hemp CBD Bars - Cookie Dough
from Evo Hemp
___
THC
15mg
CBD
$4.99each
In-store only
1234