TrippyP13 on July 4, 2020

The CBD dispensary has been the most accommodating and professional dispensary that I have visited. The staff is all very knowledgeable and will work with you to help you figure out what will help you with your individual needs. I have become a regular and even when visiting multiple times a week there are always new products to try and never once have i gotten a product that is sub-par quality. I highly reccomend this place to not only experienced hemp enthusiast but also to those that are looking to try CBD for the first time.