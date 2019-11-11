Follow
The Hemp Store - Raleigh (CBD Only)
919-607-7444
209 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$299
Deals
40% Off Austin and Kat Pet Oils!
Valid 11/11/2019
While supplies lasts.
40% Off Austin and Kat Pet Oils!
Valid 11/11/2019
While supplies lasts.
All Products
Sunbeam Haze
from Topia Hemp Farm
0.18%
THC
21%
CBD
Sunbeam Haze
Strain
$10.991 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Therapy
from Hemp Generation
0%
THC
18%
CBD
$34.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Citrus
from Hemp Generation
0%
THC
18%
CBD
$34.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Otto II
from Hemp Generation
0.08%
THC
10.21%
CBD
Otto II
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Cherry Citrus Pre-Roll
from Hemp Generation
0%
THC
18%
CBD
$9.991 g
In-store only
Therapy Pre-Roll
from Hemp Generation
0%
THC
18%
CBD
$9.991 g
In-store only
Baox
from Hemp Generation
0%
THC
18%
CBD
Baox
Strain
$34.99⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
GSC Crumble
from Extract Labs
___
THC
83.15%
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge Trainwreck 225MG
from Gold Standard CBD
0mg
THC
225mg
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$29.99½ g
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge Sour Diesel 225MG
from Gold Standard CBD
0mg
THC
225mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$29.99½ g
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge Mint 225MG
from Gold Standard CBD
0%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge Natural 225MG
from Gold Standard CBD
0%
THC
___
CBD
$29.99½ g
In-store only
Sour Diesel Cartridge
from Liberty CBD
___
THC
79.21%
CBD
$59.991 g
In-store only
OG Kush Crumble
from Extract Labs
___
THC
84.12%
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Tangie Crumble
from Extract Labs
___
THC
79.39%
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Strawnana Crumble
from Extract Labs
___
THC
83.72%
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Pineapple Express Crumble
from Extract Labs
___
THC
82.61%
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purp Crumble
from Extract Labs
___
THC
92.6%
CBD
$39.991 g
In-store only
Gelato Cartridge
from Liberty CBD
0.3%
THC
79.21%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
Wedding Cake Cartridge
from Liberty CBD
0.3%
THC
79.21%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
Sunset Sherbert Cartridge
from Liberty CBD
0.3%
THC
79.21%
CBD
Sunset
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
OG Kush Cartridge
from Liberty CBD
0.3%
THC
79.21%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$59.991 g
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge Mint
from Gold Standard CBD
0%
THC
51.33%
CBD
$44.99½ g
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge Natural
from Gold Standard CBD
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$44.99½ g
In-store only
100mg Vanilla Disposable Vape Pen
from Stanley Brothers
0.3%
THC
100%
CBD
$24.99½ g
In-store only
CBD Vape Cartridge Sour Diesel 450MG
from Gold Standard CBD
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$44.991 g
In-store only
100mg Watermelon Disposable Vape Pen
from Stanley Brothers
0.3%
THC
100%
CBD
$24.99½ g
In-store only
100mg Strawberry Disposable Vape Pen
from Stanley Brothers
0.3%
THC
100%
CBD
$24.99½ g
In-store only
Focus- Spearmint Vape Pen
from Social CBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$34.99½ g
In-store only
Focus- Peppermint Vape Pen
from Social CBD
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$34.99½ g
In-store only
CBD Gummies Bottle Sour
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies Bottle Vegan
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
CBD Gummies Bottle Sweet
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Restore
from Strava Craft Coffee
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Elevate
from Strava Craft Coffee
0mg
THC
240mg
CBD
$35.99each
In-store only
Escape
from Strava Craft Coffee
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$25.99each
In-store only
500MG 50ct Gummies
from Liberty CBD
0.3mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$39.99pack of 50
In-store only
CBD Living Gummy Bears
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Living Gummy Rings Bag Cherry
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
CBD Living Sour Gummies Bears
from CBD Living
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
123456