Since 1995 The Hempest has been a pioneer in the Cannabis space. We have educated hundreds of thousands of customers from our Newbury St location and created one of the world's premiere Hemp clothing brands. In 2014, we began introducing CBD products into our line. We carry a wide selection of CBD Flower, Vapes, And Tinctures from high quality, lab tested farm direct manufacturers. Our quality is unparalleled. We select the absolute best, so you don't have to do the legwork. Come in and let one of our retail associates guide you to the perfect CBD product for your needs.