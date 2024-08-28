cbd-store

The Holistic Connection - Belle Meade

Nashville, TN
550.3 miles away
unverified listing
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this cbd-store

The Holistic Connection - Belle Meade

The Holistic Connection is Belle Meade’s premier cannabis dispensary in Nashville, TN. With over a decade of combined experience as a licensed cannabis grower in California and Tennessee, Our budtenders team are experienced veterans producing the highest quality flower and cannabis-derived products in Belle Meade – Green Hills area. From Seed to Shelf, experience the best legal cannabis dispensary in Belle Meade. Enjoy fresh pressed cannabis at the Dab Bar, freshly made hemp-derived edibles, and our full service Coffee Bar. Want to rent a space? All our locations can become your pop-up event space—the perfect place to entertain & party. Visit our Belle Meade, TN location, near Green Hills, TN, to experience the difference yourself.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
4401 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN
Call (615) 953-1066
Storefront

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
6:30am - 10pm
monday
6:30am - 10pm
tuesday
6:30am - 10pm
wednesday
6:30am - 10pm
thursday
6:30am - 10pm
friday
6:30am - 12am
saturday
6:30am - 12am

0 Reviews of The Holistic Connection - Belle Meade

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.