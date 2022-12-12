The Holistic Connection was founded with the mission of delivering cannabis-based products to our community and beyond. As a licensed medical cannabis grower for over seven years in California. We’ve gained invaluable knowledge in producing CBD products. With that said, we meet the stringent regulatory provisions set out by the Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (“MAUCRSA”). Moving back to our home base in Middle Tennessee, we were inspired to utilize this experience and knowledge. So we have created an offer of pure and vetted hemp-derived recreational cannabis products in a young and wholly unregulated market. Not only that, but we’ve created a retail experience around quality over quantity. All our products, such as CBD gummies, hemp oils & tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD vape oil, extracts, and hemp flower are cultivated and manufactured following the safety and quality guidelines in MAUCRSA. While it’s not yet required by law and is more expensive and time-intensive, we believe it’s the right thing to do. We believe it makes a huge difference in our products and customers’ experiences. We currently have 10 locations and growing. Some around Middle Tennessee in Nashville, Cool Springs, 8th South, Belle Meade, Brentwood, Hermitage, Smyrna, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, and Cookeville. Stop by any of our retail stores and have a dab experience, in addition, please feel free to browse our selection of edibles, flowers, extracts, skin CBD products and ask questions. Talk with one of our bud experts, also known as the Bud Tenders, and let their expertise guide you to the right hemp-derived recreational cannabis products. Our people are passionate about our high-quality CBD products and our goal is to help you find what will suit you best. If you prefer to purchase from the comfort of your home, shop our online store for legal THC and recreational cannabis products! Thank you for your interest in our CBD and Legal THC products and your consideration of our high-quality Craft Cannabis, we greatly appreciate it.