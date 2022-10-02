The Joint Stop is the premier retailer of the finest cannabinoid products in the Midwest. All of our products are lab-certified and market approved; ensuring we have the purest and most efficacious CBD, CBN, & THC edibles, tinctures, & topicals. We’ve been engaged in the cannabinoid industry since the early days of the Illinois legalization movement in 2013. For almost a decade we’ve worked directly with the industry’s leading scientists, engineers, lawyers, and innovators. Thusly, The Joint Stop is the culmination of years of cannabinoid experience, activism, and research. We constantly research and employ the latest findings in neuroscience to guarantee our clients find optimal results with our products. We accordingly assure all of our staff is peerless in medicinal cannabinoid proficiency. It's guaranteed that we’ll remedy your needs more effectively than any dispensary in Middle America.