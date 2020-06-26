Welcome to The Leaf NY, located in Beacon, NY. We're local hemp growers who envisioned our shop in 2018. We specialize in CBD and hemp products. We’re a small, committed team of family and friends with a combined total of over 25 years’ experience in the cannabis industry. Our goal is to provide you the highest quality hemp CBD products and provide the education you need to get the most benefit from them. We are part of the US Department of Agriculture’s industrial hemp research program and harvested our first crop in the Hudson Valley this year. Our shop owners and staff have benefited so much from CBD we all feel fortunate to help you do the same. From body care to clothing, our sustainable hemp products can make a big difference in people’s lives. Please pay us a visit and allow us to introduce you to our favorite plant!