The Nic Fix
The Nic Fix Smoke shop is your ultimate destination for all things CBD, THC, Smoke, And Vape. We've got everything you need. Our wide-ranging selection includes top-tier vape products, a diverse array of smoke accessories, various e-cigarettes, as well as an assortment of CBD, Delta-9, THC-A, Delta-8, Pre-Rolls, Concentrates, Dabs, Cartriges, Disposable THC Vapes, and much more! We are located in the plaza of "West Marine" across from the pompano beach park!
818 N Federal Hwy , Pompano Beach, FL
License 16-8018368604-3
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 7pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
