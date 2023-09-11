The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1
Logo for The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1
CBD-STORE

The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1

Gatlinburg, TN
402.6 miles away
aboutdirectionscall

About this cbd-store

The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1

The Smoky Grass Station is your go-to shop for top-tier cannabis products, offering a wide selection of strains, disposables, edibles, concentrates, and prerolls. Don't miss our Strains of the Month, starting at just $100 an ounce, and take advantage of exclusive deals on popular items. With new promotions and fresh stock arriving regularly, you’ll find everything you need for a premium cannabis experience. Shop in-store or online for unbeatable quality and price at The Smoky Grass Station!

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
458 Parkway Suite 1, Gatlinburg, TN
Send a message
Call (865) 325-1155
Visit website
ATMStorefrontADA accessible

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
10am - 10pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 10pm
saturday
10am - 10pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Closed until 10am ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

Photos of The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1

Promotions at The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

0 Reviews of The Smoky Grass Station: Gatlinburg 1

No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.