The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville
The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville

Nashville, TN
545.9 miles away
The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville

The Smoky Grass Station is your go-to shop for top-tier cannabis products, offering a wide selection of strains, disposables, edibles, concentrates, and prerolls. Don't miss our Strains of the Month, starting at just $100 an ounce, and take advantage of exclusive deals on popular items. With new promotions and fresh stock arriving regularly, you’ll find everything you need for a premium cannabis experience. Shop in-store or online for unbeatable quality and price at The Smoky Grass Station!

1250 Martin St, Nashville, TN
Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
11am - 10pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 10pm
friday
11am - 10pm
saturday
11am - 10pm

TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit

