DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville
Last updated:
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville
The Smoky Grass Station is your go-to shop for top-tier cannabis products, offering a wide selection of strains, disposables, edibles, concentrates, and prerolls. Don't miss our Strains of the Month, starting at just $100 an ounce, and take advantage of exclusive deals on popular items. With new promotions and fresh stock arriving regularly, you’ll find everything you need for a premium cannabis experience. Shop in-store or online for unbeatable quality and price at The Smoky Grass Station!
Leafly member since 2024
Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
11am - 10pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 10pm
friday
11am - 10pm
saturday
11am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 11am CT
Photos of The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville
Promotions at The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville
Updates from The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville
0 Reviews of The Smoky Grass Station: Nashville
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.