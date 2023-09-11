CBD-STORE
The Southern Maryland Experience
Discover great stores near you
About this cbd-store
The Southern Maryland Experience
We are a premium hemp company based in Southern Maryland, committed to delivering exceptional quality, outstanding customer service, and the highest standards of safety. What sets us apart is our dedication to sustainability—we proudly operate as a green company, utilizing only the finest biodegradable materials. Additionally, we are passionate about advocacy, actively raising awareness and supporting the autistic community across the United States and internationally. As a family-run business, we bring a personal touch and strong values to everything we do.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
24502 Three Notch Road, UNIT C, Hollywood, MD
License 18964052. 88-2143344
UFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountDisability owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
12pm - 7pm
monday
12pm - 7pm
tuesday
12pm - 7pm
wednesday
12pm - 7pm
thursday
12pm - 7pm
friday
12pm - 7pm
saturday
12pm - 7pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 12pm ET
0 Reviews of The Southern Maryland Experience
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.