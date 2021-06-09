37 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Topicals
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this cbd-store
TP ATL
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 2
3920 Peachtree Industrial Blvd #2 2, Duluth, GA
License 0118372
storefront
store Hours (Eastern Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
12pm-7pm
12pm-7pm
12pm-7pm
12pm-7pm
12pm-7pm
12pm-7pm
Closed
Photos of TP ATL
Show all photos
Deals at TP ATL
see all promotions