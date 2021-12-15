Shop by category
Up N Smoke
UpNSmoke is Washington DC Premier cannabis paradise. Boasting over 31 different flavors, endless topicals, and flavorful edibles; UpNSmoke has the products you have come to know and love. Offering the highest quality, best prices, and superb customer service - Visit any of our two locations to conveniently serve you. Our membership is free and offers countless benefits. Free gifts, exclusive deals, and members-only drops. You won't want to miss this, I guarantee it. 1706 R ST NW DC 712 15th ST NE DC