About this cbd-store
Vape Lab
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 43
2630 highway 42, 101, Locust Grove, GA
License 87-1599104
ATMcash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discount
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 9pm
monday
10am - 10pm
tuesday
10am - 10pm
wednesday
10am - 10pm
thursday
10am - 10pm
friday
10am - 11pm
saturday
10am - 11pm
Photos of Vape Lab
Show all photos
Updates
New Strain Drop
July 17, 2023
Check out the Menu Oreoz Hybrid 17.3% THC-a Holy Grail Indica 23.12% THC-a Mac 1 Hybrid 20.20% THC-a Ice Cream Cake Gelato Indica 23% THC-a Gelato 43 Hybrid 19% THC-a
New Strains Alert
July 14, 2023
-In store Oreoz Hybrid 17.3% THC-a Holy Grail Indica 23.12% THC-a MAC 1 Hybrid 20.20% THC-a Ice Cream Cake Gelato Indica 23% THC-a Gelato 43 Hybrid 19% THC-a
4 Reviews of Vape Lab
see all reviews
t........s
July 14, 2023
Vape Lab is a 10/10, best products and experience. Will and Falak are great-spirited individuals as well as a collective. It's a Vibe every time you go to the Vape Lab.
k........z
July 14, 2023
Verified Shopper
Love the promptness. Great customer service. I defiantly recommend every come chk this place out. Defiantly a great experience.
k........2
July 11, 2023
Vapelab Is a VIIIIIIBE! Come here, get your product and even stay and enjoy it if you want 💃🏽💃🏽 PULL UP IF YOU DARE 😈💃🏽💯💯
f........6
July 11, 2023
I loved everything about this place. Never expected to walk in and experience such a dope vibe until I did. They have such a wide selection of flower and many other products associated with it. Come and check them out. I will totally be back. Thank you guys for your amazing customer service and education.