I loved everything about this shop ! I pulled in to the gas station next store to get some papers and noticed Vape, man I found my new store. One of the owners sorry I can’t remember her name was so down to earth, the vibe , the knowledge. Thank you ! She gave me 10% off my first order. Going back in the morning to get the pre rolls man they burned nice and great taste. Tomorrow I celebrate my birthday. Looking for a good taste again.