Vape Lab
Vape Lab is your one-stop shop for some of the best quality vapor/smoke shop products and Dispensary available in the market. From Delta 8, HHC, Diamond Live Badder Disposables, Carts, Flower and more!
Leafly member since 2023
- 2630 highway 42, 101, Locust Grove, GA
- call 6782712363
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 125
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License 87-1599104
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountBlack owned
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
10am - 10:30pm
saturday
10am - 10:30pm
sunday
11am - 8:30pm
monday
10am - 9:30pm
tuesday
10am - 9:30pm
wednesday
10am - 9:30pm
thursday
10am - 9:30pm
8 Reviews of Vape Lab
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
s........e
July 28, 2024
I loved everything about this shop ! I pulled in to the gas station next store to get some papers and noticed Vape, man I found my new store. One of the owners sorry I can’t remember her name was so down to earth, the vibe , the knowledge. Thank you ! She gave me 10% off my first order. Going back in the morning to get the pre rolls man they burned nice and great taste. Tomorrow I celebrate my birthday. Looking for a good taste again.
a........o
November 11, 2024
Verified Shopper
Owner is as honest a brother you can ask for; associates are cool. I'm a flower guy myself, but they got the juice too. I cop nothing below a half, and have spent a small car worth since finding out about this spot at the top of the year. Weight is never off and the products are always on point and fresh. I've only had 1 batch where I could tell it wasn't flushed properly prior to harvest. Go there. Yesterday.
d........r
November 28, 2024
Very Detailed
f........6
July 11, 2023
I loved everything about this place. Never expected to walk in and experience such a dope vibe until I did. They have such a wide selection of flower and many other products associated with it. Come and check them out. I will totally be back. Thank you guys for your amazing customer service and education.
Dispensary response:
Thank you for your kind words. We are so happy that your experience here was so amazing! We are looking forward to your next visit!!
July 11, 2023