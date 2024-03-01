Vapes R Us
Vapes R Us
cbd-store
Recreational

Vapes R Us

MurfreesboroTennessee
535.9 miles away
7 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this cbd-store

Vapes R Us

Vapes R us is dedicated to providing high-quality smoking products, including tobacco, kratom, cigars, pipes, rolling papers, e-cigarettes, disposables, delta 8 & THC-A products and more. We also offer knowledgeable staff to assist you in finding the right product to meet your needs. Our smokeshop is a one-stop-shop for all your smoking needs, and we strive to provide exceptional customer service to ensure your satisfaction. Visit our store to explore our selection of premium smoking products today

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
125 South Front Street, Murfreesboro, TN
Send a message
Call 6152258346
Visit website
License 2024 149592
StorefrontADA accessibleRecreational

Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
9am - 10pm
monday
9am - 11pm
tuesday
9am - 11pm
wednesday
9am - 11pm
thursday
9am - 11pm
friday
8am - 12am
saturday
8am - 12am

Photos of Vapes R Us

Show all photos

2 Reviews of Vapes R Us

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere