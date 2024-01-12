Vapor City Plus, LLC

Vapor City Plus proudly offers a comprehensive array of market-leading cannabinoids. Our establishment specializes in high-end products that feature a diverse range of cannabinoids, including full-spectrum CBD, CBG, CBN, Delta 8, Delta 9, Delta 10, THCA, THCV, THCP, HHC, and more. All our products are meticulously derived from hemp, making them federally legal, while also providing holistic solutions to a variety of health concerns. Our journey began in 2017 with the personal exploration of these products among our ownership, allowing us to witness and appreciate the numerous benefits associated with each cannabinoid, starting with CBD. Since that time, we've expanded into emerging legal cannabinoids while we’ve educated ourselves on understanding strain specific benefits as well as how terpene profiles create the entourage effect. At Vapor City Plus, our inventory boasts an array of premium offerings, ranging from disposable vape pens and 510 cartridges to flower, pre-rolls, gummies, tinctures, beverages, and an assortment of high-quality accessories. Whether you seek relief or are keen on exploring the potential advantages of cannabinoids, our dedicated and knowledgeable staff is prepared to guide you. We invite you to visit our retail store, conveniently located at 35 Loomis Ave (county road 639) between the Sussex Airport and the Sussex Fire Department. Consult with our expert employees, discovering how we can tailor recommendations to your specific needs. Visit us today to elevate your journey with cannabinoids.