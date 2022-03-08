In business since 2015, Vaporfi Miramar is home to South Florida's largest selection of recreational Cannabis products. Delta 3 THC, Delta 8 THC, Delta 10 THC, HHC, THCV, CBD, and more. Our main focus is on Vapes and Edibles such as gummies, chocolates, cookies, tinctures. Also flower products with a selection of HHC and Delta 8 THC joints, flower and moonrocks, as well as some CBD, Delta 8 and HHC flower. Also concentrates such as sauce and shatter.. All together more than 370 different products across the THC categories, and a total of 800+ when including CBD, CBC, CBN, and other non-euphoric options. There's something for everyone! Add to that a large selection of nicotine and non-nicotine vape products, including custom blending of more than 100,000 flavor combinations. We also have more than 800 different items in the vaping hardware category. Our main THC brands are: 3Chi - Koi - NoCap - Utoya - CannabisLife - Little High. Our main CBD brands are: 3Chi - Koi - Green Roads - Lazarus - Original Hemp - Wild Hemp - CBDfx. Our main Vape hardware brands are: SMOK - GeekVape - Voopoo - Vaporesso - Uwell. In the dry-herb and concentrates hardware category, you will find brands such as Pax - Puffco - LeafBuddi. Also Hookahs and Shisha tobacco, CBD, and Delta 8 THC. Ketoret Kratom, and some OPMS products.