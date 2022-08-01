Washington Vape Co. - Washington, DC
Washington Vape Co. - Washington, DC
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 4pm
monday
11am - 7pm
tuesday
11am - 7pm
wednesday
11am - 7pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
22 Reviews of Washington Vape Co. - Washington, DC
D........0
December 17, 2017
The flowers they have are decent. What sucks is that they seem more focused on recreational as opposed to medical patients. I understand that, but it would be nice to find a place in the DC area that actually cares about patients. Checking out of the hospital, and wanting to get some medicine, then receiving a reply to hours later (I had bought my medicine by then), was not a pleasant experience.
b........y
December 9, 2017
My go to people when I'm in dc. Hands down the best deals with the best quality. Super friendly and good service. If u aren't sure about something, they have the answer. Their passion will always keep me coming. Their events are the shit too! Best in dc, I HIGHLY recommend.
T........e
November 26, 2017
I found out about this Company on this site and I must say I am more than impressed. I didn't not expect things to run as smoothly as they did. Also I received the best vape I've ever received in my life. I can't wait to travel to D.C. again.
p........z
October 22, 2017
Love their products! Haven’t had a delivery yet, but I go to their pop up events and they are so helpful and polite! The customer service is phenomenal, I brought my 38yr old sister in law to their vendor table and she was reluctant she wouldn’t seem “hip”, everyone was so friendly and helped her find what would best suit her needs. Thank you!!!!