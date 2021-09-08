On January 20th, Washington Vape Co. announced the official opening of their Miami store on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach. This is the second store for the company whose flagship location is on U Street in NW Washington, D.C. The new Miami store screams “beach weather” with bright white countertops and stone accents. The cases are stocked with the best selection in CBD products and smoking supplies. If you find yourself in South Beach, be sure to stop by 1059 Collins Ave. # 108 and tell them that NCF sent you. Also make sure to stop by the Wash Vape Co. tent on April 18, at National Cannabis Festival.