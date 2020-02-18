46 products
All Products
Cannadips 10mg infused pouches
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Broad Spectrum
Strain
$25each
In-store only
Hemp Capsules 1500mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
1500mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$145each
In-store only
Sleep/Energy Shots 2oz 15mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
15mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$9.5each
In-store only
Multi-Vitamin Gummies 300mg 30ct
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
10mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$50each
In-store only
Coffee 250mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Regular Gummies 750mg 30ct
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Vegan Gummies 750mg 30ct
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Sleep Gummies CBD/Melatonin 250/30 20ct
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Honey Sticks 50mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$25pack of 4
+1 more size
In-store only
Performance BCAA 2oz 25mg
from Oxzgen
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Full Spectrum Gummies
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0.24mg
THC
27.4mg
CBD
Full Spectrum
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Oral Sleep Spray 60mg
from Oxzgen
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Loose Leaf Tea 360mg
from OXZGEN CBD TEA
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Pre-Rolls 60mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$18each
In-store only
Eye Cream 125mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
125mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Hair Conditioner 500mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Beard Oil 500mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$35each
In-store only
Anti-Aging Cream with Stem Cell 100mg CBD
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Lip Balm 100mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Pain Salve 500mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$70each
In-store only
Hair Shampoo 500mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Face Lotion 100mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Assorted Bath Bombs 45mg
from Bath Bombs
0mg
THC
45mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Face Scrub 350mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
350mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Face Toner 350mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
350mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Massage Oil 100mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
100mg
CBD
Broad Spectrum
Strain
$40each
In-store only
Body Lotion 350mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
350mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
CBD Hemp Oil Foot Cream 1000mg
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0mg
THC
1000mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Pain Cream 1000mg
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0mg
THC
99mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$125each
In-store only
Pain Freeze Roller 500mg
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0mg
THC
99mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Pain Patches 6/ 100mg
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0mg
THC
99mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$75each
In-store only
Pain Cream 500mg
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0mg
THC
99mg
CBD
isolate
Strain
$70each
In-store only
PDQ Spray 66.7mg
from Oxzgen
0mg
THC
99mg
CBD
Isolate
Strain
$30each
In-store only
Hemp Capsules 750mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Weight Loss Capsules 1200mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
$145pack of 60
In-store only
Sleep Capsules 600mg
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
$75pack of 30
In-store only
Dog Treats
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
CBG Tinctures 500mg $85 1000mg $125
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
$85each
In-store only
VG Tinctures 250mg $40, 500mg $70, 1000mg $110, 1500mg $145
from CBD Sacred Leaf
0%
THC
99%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
H2Zero Water Soluble 750mg
from Sacred Leaf Zero
0%
THC
99%
CBD
$95each
In-store only
