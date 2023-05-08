Yaga Farms
929.5 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
14 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
Flower
Edibles
Cartridges
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
About this cbd-store
Yaga Farms
Leafly member since 2023
Followers: 0
227 8th , Miami Beach, FL
License 06_370119G
cash acceptedcredit cards accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefront
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
Closed
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
Photos of Yaga Farms
Show all photos