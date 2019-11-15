21 products
Prerolls
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Capsules 450 MG CBD (30 Capsules / 15mg per)
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Capsules 900 MG CBD (60 Capsules / 15mg per)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble,900 MG (30 ml) Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
900mg
CBD
$179.99each
In-store only
Extra Strength Water Soluble,450 MG (15 ml) Full Spectrum CD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Cloud Tincture, 150 MG (15 ml) Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Cloud Tincture, 300 MG (30mg) Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Terpene Rich Hemp Candy 25 MG CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
25%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Canine Tincture, 300 MG (30 ml) Full Spectrum CBD, Beef & Cheese Flavored
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Hydrating Body Lotion 30 MG CBD (2 fl oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Vape Clearomizer
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Vape Battery
from CBD American Shaman
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$14.99each
In-store only
Massage Oil 120 MG CBD (8 fl oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Topical Serum, 450 MG CBD Terpene Rich, Full Spectrum (15 ml)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$89.99each
In-store only
Topical Serum 150 MG (5 ml) Terpene Rich, Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$34.99each
In-store only
Replenishing Face Cream 60 MG CBD (2 fl oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Topical Cream 500 MG CBD (2 fl oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$109.99each
In-store only
Hydrating Body Lotion 120 MG CBD (8 fl oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$39.99each
In-store only
Under-Eye Serum, 300 MG (10ml) Full Spectrum CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only
Lip Revitalizer 30 MG CBD
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$9.99each
In-store only
Topical Cream 250 MG CBD (1 fl oz)
from CBD American Shaman
0mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$59.99each
In-store only