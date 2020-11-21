Your Wellness Is Our Passion! Since I was 17 years old and exposed to martial arts and the Zen philosophy, I have always been into natural health and improving my self. I had started my business of video games and computer sales that couldn’t have been further from my main passions that were health and well being. While building my business, I continued training kung fu and studied homeopathy in 1996. While in Utah we found many like minded individuals with a strong general awareness of well being and essential oils. We began to study the different options and qualities available and quickly became aware that there were marked differences in quality and that the prices for premium quality oils were exceedingly high. That is what prompted us to create Zia Zensations. We are proud to carry top quality pure essential oils as well as premium perfumes. Our essential oils come from all over the world and use cutting edge extraction methods to guarantee the best possible quality. Our premium perfumes offer similar scents to well known designer brands, but with a base that is friendlier to your skin and less allergenic. We also have oil based options that last longer on your skin and actually helps to moisturize while smelling amazing. Our mission is to bring all of the benefits of aromatherapy to everyone through unrelenting quality at a fair price. Make Every Moment ZENsational!!! THE ZIA FAMILY