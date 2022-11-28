Recreational Dispensaries Near San Jose Airport

No, smoking weed in public places is not prohibited. You can only smoke weed near San Jose Airport if you are on private property.

Will I get caught taking weed through San Jose Airport?

Police won’t arrest passengers who fly with weed at San Jose Airport if it is less than an ounce, but they will throw your weed away. Passengers with more than an ounce of weed at San Jose Airport may be arrested if there is reason to believe it is being transported for sales.