somedude42 on June 20, 2019

I've been here at least a couple dozen times due to it being so close, here's what I think: -I pay intense attention to quality/quantity/cost when I go to dispensaries and one of the few saving graces of 112th is that they have highly competitive pricing and good daily deals. If I could give a 5/5 just for pricing I would, however that being said... -Selection is extremely limited and while I don't think they lie about their stock on the menu here, I can count the times on one hand where they actually had what I came for. I could understand if I was consistently coming later in the day, but I'm a VERY early bird and tend to show up within the first hour of opening. -The budtenders and door greeters have always been nice and knowledgeable, with the exception of the manager. While I've never had problems with him myself he's been extremely rude to other customers whenever I happen to drop by and he's working a register. He either needs to let the professionals do their job for him or start smoking his own product before he works the counter, whatever happens treating customers poorly, consistently. just looks bad. -Parking is spacious but mostly gravel, so enjoy getting the shit chipped out of your windshield/paint since apparently nobody knows pedal control while driving in gravel. -"Atmosphere" is non-existent, there is little room inside but everything is clean, otherwise it's fairly generic "smokeshop" aesthetic, but more boring. Altogether it's fine, pricing is good and its nice for getting in and out but the experience is otherwise entirely forgettable. 112th is good in a pinch, thats it.