Eclecticwander17
My first initial thought about 112th was how small how could they have anything or amount of product needed. Well while the product strain isn’t always consistent the quality of the buds are. Salem and Amanda are my go to ladies and Caleb has never steered me wrong either! I’ve encountered all these guys weekly and have always had the best interactions compared to those around. The prices are extremely comparable to those around and quality on even the $10 grams are great. Check the website as they have daily deals as well. The bud tenders are thorough and honestly a great group of individuals to serve you. A must stop and visit If you’re over in Puyallup.