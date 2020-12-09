Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Topicals
Accessories
Clone
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
120 Krave's Dispensary - Ardmore
Leafly member since 2020
ATMdebit cards acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-10pm
8am-11pm
8am-11pm
8am-10pm
Photos of 120 Krave's Dispensary - Ardmore
Show all photos
Deals at 120 Krave's Dispensary - Ardmore
see all promotions