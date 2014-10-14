Fox42012 on October 18, 2018

As a person that has a lot of crhonic pain, You just let them know what your problem is they have so many things,I was recommended a few things that didn't even exist and now off all pills and pain is better now then it has ever been. Thank you too all the guide workers you are all awesome. Plus the greeter's at the door are very human an great to spark up a conversation will waiting. Just can't say enough good things about 20/20