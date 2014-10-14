Ohbother
2020 is the best in Whatcom county. The staff knows their products, and are happy to share their knowledge. Thank you all for making me a happy customer.
As a person that has a lot of crhonic pain, You just let them know what your problem is they have so many things,I was recommended a few things that didn't even exist and now off all pills and pain is better now then it has ever been. Thank you too all the guide workers you are all awesome. Plus the greeter's at the door are very human an great to spark up a conversation will waiting. Just can't say enough good things about 20/20
John and Shawn are great, if you need anything they're my go to - they know the solution for any problem I've had so far. Thank you guys!!!
I'm new to Bellingham from a medical mmj state and I was very pleased with the quality and selection at this store. Alex was super knowledgable and friendly as he helped me choose a bunch of strains. I absolutely loved most of the recommendation's and I will be returning when I need to stock up again. Thanks for being professional and friendly!
Thanks for coming in and posting this great review, badtrip928! We've passed along your compliment to Alex. Keep asking questions and telling us what you want so we can make recommendations suited to you.
Sweet shop, great selection, and damn good crew. You are always in good hands when you get to deal with Ken or Jason with the beard
We agree, DabsNotHugs, our budtenders are amazing! We'll pass along the love to Ken and Jason!
I love this dispensary! The staff is amazing and friendly. Jason Hayes was an amazing budtender!!! I highly recommend this location!!!
Thanks for the great review, grafwag! We'll share your praise with Jason and hope to see you again soon.
Love this northern location, so handy! Jason and Shaun keep me coming back Sat. mornings, with good convo. and thoughtful bud recommendations that are always right on. Keep it up, you guys rock!
Thanks again, Sarah52! Please tell us any ideas for how we can get better -- then your experience will be better too!
What can I say that hasn't been said already? All the product is great, and the people make this shop. All my love for blonde Ken and Jason with the beard. Those two are always so much fun, you can tell they have a passion for what they sell.
OokyTanooki, thanks for your 5-star review! We'll pass on your love to Ken and Jason -- our budtenders make the difference!
Kandy the Greeter is awesome! She’s my favorite but many nice folks work there and they have things that the store I work at doesn’t carry so that’s cool.
Dogluv, we love Kandy too! Thanks for the review. Do you have any areas where you feel our quality is lacking? We'd love to get that up to 5 stars too!
Really love the layout of this shop. It feels professional while still down to earth. I try and make it on Saturday mornings, because Jason and Andrea always set my weekend up right!
Many thanks for taking time to review us! Hope to see you again on Saturday!