2020 Solutions Daily Deals

Valid now

Manager Monday - 10% off Select Strains & Products // Thursdeighth - 10% off Select 3.5g Flower // Fill It Up Friday - 10% off Half Ounce & 20 off Full Ounce // Super 7 Saturday - 10% off 7g Flower // Shatter Sunday - 10% off Select Concentrates

Warning: This product has intoxicating effects and may be habit forming. Marijuana can impair concentration, coordination, and judgment. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this drug. There may be health risks associated with consumption of this product. For use only by adults twenty-one and older. Keep out of the reach of children. Marijuana products may be purchased or possessed only by persons twenty-one years of age or older.