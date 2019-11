LilKandJitsu on February 3, 2018

Just picked up a couple single grams from this place. We came from Spokane and were looking to try a couple growers we hadn’t had before and this placed delivered. We’ve been to virtually all the cannabis stores in the region and this place is one of the best. Clean, polite, and the budtenders were extremely knowledgeable. When asked for recommendations the budtenders had more to say than “yea I liked it.” Our only regret is we didn’t catch their names, but shout out to the two gentleman who served us there today. As folks who have been to 20+ cannabis stores in the area, exploring the cannabis culture, this place is worth your trip.