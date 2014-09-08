Zephyr274 on March 3, 2018

I used to love this place. The online ordering used to make my life a dream. Now this new JANE order system is just awful and after the last two time of having majoring ordering problems on the website is having me consider looking elsewhere. I have talked with the employees whom I love, and guess what? They hate the system too! It is with that in mind; I took stars from both quality and service because of the new inefficient system. PRC please fix this or I will start looking elsewhere for my pot. A loyal customer who works in UX/UI/Web Design and is sick of having a problem every time I try to order from your company!!!​