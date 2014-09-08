Avafiona
Lovely little shop, definitely one of my faves. Helpful staff, great selection with good prices. They seem to have daily specials just wish they were available online.
4.7
10 reviews
Excellent quality products. Helpful and knowledgeable staff. Super location - easy I5 access.
The first time in this shop was amazing. The guy that helped me was helpful and very informative.
Friendly and knowledgeable staff. Good selection of strains, flower (mid ($8-10) top ($12-15)), edibles, beverages, oils, cartridges, bongs, pipes and plenty of freebies like stickers, and NW Leaf and Dope Magazine.
Don't let size fool you at this location, great service and always knowledgeable on product. Great selection too. It's worth the trip to PRC.
Best of the best
This place is dope to visit. Hidden around the corner of a gas station and winery does make it a little hard to find. The concentrates are priced well. Always asked me what budget I have and the staff gives great recommendations. Cool shop. Definitely visiting more.
Love this store. I pass by Western Bud, Smugglers Brothers, etc. Just to get to this PRC. Everytime I go there it's awesome all the staff is cool never been dissatisfied with what I've got from there unlike other places. 221 or PRC either way this place is the best.
I used to love this place. The online ordering used to make my life a dream. Now this new JANE order system is just awful and after the last two time of having majoring ordering problems on the website is having me consider looking elsewhere. I have talked with the employees whom I love, and guess what? They hate the system too! It is with that in mind; I took stars from both quality and service because of the new inefficient system. PRC please fix this or I will start looking elsewhere for my pot. A loyal customer who works in UX/UI/Web Design and is sick of having a problem every time I try to order from your company!!!
Favorite spot in skagit! First choice. Great service, great prices, shout out to the staff!