Welcome to 312 Cannabis, your premier "DELI STYLE" cannabis dispensary in Downtown Billings, Montana. We offer diverse selection of "TOP SHELF FLOWER", concentrates, edibles, salves, balms, and accessories. Find high-quality strains, oil cartridges, hash, crumble, diamonds, shatter, sugar wax, RSO and more. Enjoy bars, cookies, gummies, muffins, and drink mix. Experience top-notch products, knowledgeable staff, and customer satisfaction. 99% of our products are made in our lab and kitchen with flower grown from our gardens here in Billings, MT. A TRUE FARM TO TABLE EXPERIENCE =)) Daily Deals and Strain of the week posted in each location.