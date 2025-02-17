DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
312 Cannabis Downtown
About this dispensary
312 Cannabis Downtown
Welcome to 312 Cannabis, your premier "DELI STYLE" cannabis dispensary in Downtown Billings, Montana. We offer diverse selection of "TOP SHELF FLOWER", concentrates, edibles, salves, balms, and accessories. Find high-quality strains, oil cartridges, hash, crumble, diamonds, shatter, sugar wax, RSO and more. Enjoy bars, cookies, gummies, muffins, and drink mix. Experience top-notch products, knowledgeable staff, and customer satisfaction. 99% of our products are made in our lab and kitchen with flower grown from our gardens here in Billings, MT. A TRUE FARM TO TABLE EXPERIENCE =)) Daily Deals and Strain of the week posted in each location.
211 N. 9th St, Suite A, Billings, MT
License D-100163
ATMStorefrontVeteran discountDisability ownedVeteran owned
Hours and Info (MT)
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 7pm
tuesday
10am - 7pm
wednesday
10am - 7pm
thursday
10am - 7pm
friday
10am - 7pm
saturday
10am - 7pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeUp to 30 minPaymentCash
Available until 7pm MT
