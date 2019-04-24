JennaBalla on November 15, 2019

Think I'm done with 405 for awhile. Came in yesterday and dealt with a new person. He commented on my 405 Budz shirt I was wearing, about my discount and didn't give it to me. $45 for 3 grams...3 grams on the dot...I dealt with a redhead guy a few weeks ago. He sold me 7 grams of pure shake. $70 of shake...I've been shopping here since your opening weekend and have spent a lot of cash there....I guess I'll call first and only stop in if its Jacob or Dredz.....really just disappointed...