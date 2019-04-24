Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
I've been coming since they opened. best hours. best prices. best service. Casey is a fuckin legend.
JennaBalla
on November 15, 2019
Think I'm done with 405 for awhile. Came in yesterday and dealt with a new person. He commented on my 405 Budz shirt I was wearing, about my discount and didn't give it to me. $45 for 3 grams...3 grams on the dot...I dealt with a redhead guy a few weeks ago. He sold me 7 grams of pure shake. $70 of shake...I've been shopping here since your opening weekend and have spent a lot of cash there....I guess I'll call first and only stop in if its Jacob or Dredz.....really just disappointed...
Lgcanyonkid
on November 11, 2019
Super nice and helped me find a strain that hopefully I will like it’s smelt amazing! So many strains of flower and distillates
TheIronDruid
on November 11, 2019
quick efficient and helpfuk budtending with emailed receipts 10/10 would shop again
Maven98
on November 9, 2019
Lucas was very helpful
Peakinvestments
on November 1, 2019
Great people.
A lot of variety.
Thx
Pete1988crip
on November 1, 2019
when this week shop I seen so far
champaigne474
on November 1, 2019
Good place to go
Jessicaphillips08
on October 30, 2019
Love it here. Zane is awesome and buds always great!!!!
Estes1082
on October 28, 2019
Great place, and an awesome staff, probably one of the better places I've been too.