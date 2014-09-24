privatgelaende
Nice one
4.4
8 reviews
Very quiet vibes, and much more relaxed than many other places. There isn’t a ton of seating, but it’s a good place to relax, talk, and have a soft drink. The selection isn’t terribly priced and the people are very friendly. Would recommend
a great place for beginners, calm and friendly ambient, prices are fair and staff is helpful/friendly
good environment and not overpriced
Stumbled across this cafe whilst looking for a place we'd already decided to visit. Lovely atmosphere, music selection was great. Planet Earth was being shown on TV's dotted about the venue. Tried both the Blueberry & NYC Diesel, both delicious & well priced!
I like this that it is next to the hotel that I am staying and that it is open late during the week. Very convenient. However, I am a picky smoker and the weed wasn't the best I have seen although i did like their 420 Kush. Very fairly priced also.
I've been a customer at Café 420 over one year now. They have very good sativa weed, I recommend Nevill's Haze and N.Y Diesel. The staff is friendly and a good team together. Unfriendly stoner-cat. Great bongs and Vape. Good selection of soft drinks. Recommend the hot chocolate with whipped cream. Known for their friendly food-policy. Great nature movies on their HDTV. - Stressful environment, located extremely central. - Of course high prices cus of the location. 4/5
Very good Shop! The reefer joint ist the best ;)