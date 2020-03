YeahThatScotty on March 19, 2020

420pharmacy knew about full spectrum carts as they first arrived. This is the first place I could get Mammoth & Simple Cure outside of OKC and at an equal price. Caring about actual benefits/quality instead of selling you on some percentage made me a fan from my first purchase. These ladies carry great products, they care about your well being, and they regularly try to help sick Oklahomans get the relief they need. I wish I was able to go in more. These ladies do it for the right reasons and will always have my support.