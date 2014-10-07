letssmokeagain on October 29, 2016

Every time I'm in Port Orchard I have to stop at 420 Spot Shop and say hi. I only go once a month or so but they make me feel like I'm their favorite everyday customer every time. Pricing is fair and the deals are awesome but I keep coming back for the awesome Budtenders. Ask for Dwayne or Justin and you'll leave as happy as I always do!